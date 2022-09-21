[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w38a: The Crafting Update

The Crafting update is finally here! It is a big update and an important stepping stone on our way to the survival mode.

Use the new assembler to craft the various bricks of the game.

Some intermediate components might be required to create some bricks.

This update also introduces some UI changes like multi-shape brick variants.

It is released in experimental as I expect some issues due to inventory (crashes/freeze are unfortunately likely due to the nature of the beast), and as the tutorial requires some tweaking.

Assembler and schematics:

A new assembler bricks has been added.

You can queue schematics in order to craft components or bricks.

Auto-add components option: this will add automatically any missing needed component to the queue

Drag or double-click on a schematic to add it to the queue. Double-click on the queue to remove the schematic.

The assembler will either show a 3d printing effect or an assembly animation

Push to connected inventories option

UI Changes

Proper item quantity are now introduced on the item bar and storages.

"Brick Build Uses Quantity" option in F1 menu: Allows to test brick consumption on build

Right click while dragging an item to drop a single unit. SHIFT-right click to drop 10x, ALT-right click to drop 100x.

=> it become a bit unwieldy to do while holding left button. Should we move to no hold needed to drag, like in minecraft?

Multi-Shape:

In order to not have to deal with a logistic hell while building, many block variants have been bundled in a single multi-shape.

For example the hull contains the 5 basic shapes (cube, wedge, hepta, tetra, corner), barrier contains the straight and angle and so on.

Each multi-shape will have a single entry in the codex / storage / item bar.

Simply Switch between variants with the mouse scroll.

Item bar slots nb shortcut have been added as it will now takes more time to use the scroll-wheel to switch between items.

It is possible to drag a single variant in the item bar by dragging the single round button from the codex.

Ore:

Put 8 rocks inside the furnace to craft a silicon ingot. Needed for glass and computer craft.

Copper added. Ore vein is red-blue. Needed for electrical, mechanical and computer craft.

Iron is the basic resources, needed everywhere.

Silver is needed basis system like reactor and thruster

Gold and Cobalt is for higher tier system like lightcruise engine and shield.

All the craft will be tweaked once survival is in place!

Still to-do

Update tutorial

Advanced filter for inventory block, to do push-pull request on specific bricks or components.

Assembler can query connected inventory for components needed.

The various ore / ingots needs better color and more differentiation.

Many bugs are to be expected.

Some tweak to the schematic shader as it hard to differentiate a few blocks.

Craft for weapons still tbd

Drop bricks into the world

My goal moving forward to make crafting (and hence exploration) more rewarding will be to add various raw materials type beside ore / ingots.

Thanks a lot for playing!