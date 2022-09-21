-
Run VFX & SFX updates (Design)
-
Run LevelDesign updates
-
Run character camera updates
-
Run (simple) spectator mode for finisher added
-
MiniGame struct reworked and code performance updates
-
Paintball_Indoor & TacticbombsMini added to mappool
-
Tournement endscreen Party: Character Facial Animation added (smile)
-
BugFix: The first tournement map will count now (map vote system).
GG-Party Playtest update for 21 September 2022
Small Updates...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
