GG-Party Playtest update for 21 September 2022

Small Updates...

  • Run VFX & SFX updates (Design)

  • Run LevelDesign updates

  • Run character camera updates

  • Run (simple) spectator mode for finisher added

  • MiniGame struct reworked and code performance updates

  • Paintball_Indoor & TacticbombsMini added to mappool

  • Tournement endscreen Party: Character Facial Animation added (smile)

  • BugFix: The first tournement map will count now (map vote system).

