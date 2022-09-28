My Singing Monsters 3.7.1

You've been waiting all month... and now we're ready to make your dreams come true... on MYTHICAL ISLAND!

This oneiric landscape is the ultimate destination for the Mythicals you've bred on the Natural Islands, as well as the home of the CATALISZT and exotic Dreamythicals! During the conclusion of our Anniversary Month Event, the first three Dreamythicals are making their debut one at a time, starting with Sporerow! More Mythicals, along with their corresponding Dreamythicals, are arriving as pairs in the future. We'll be working closely with our Ultimate Creator Experience backers to bring their visions to life - we're super excited, and you should be too!

But this is just the beginning of a year-long celebration called ANNIVERSARY YEAR! Over the course of the next 11 months, the Monster-Handlers have tons of exciting updates, features and content planned - new Seasonal Events, a more immersive and easy-to-use Map experience, and an EYE-OPENING revelation that will shake the foundations of the Monster World!

We can't wait to embark upon this exciting journey with everyone - we couldn't have done it without you, and we are so grateful for your love and support. Thanks again for 10 years of breeding, feeding, and singing with the Monsters! Happy Monstering!