Research and Special Maps

There were a few issues we had with how Research played in Ficterra, so we wanted to change things up. Each research unlocked too many things. This made it hard to keep track of what was unlocked or feel overwhelmed with too many item to craft at once, with no direction. To address this we have added 25 new Researches and spread crafting plan unlock out amount them. This drastically lowers the amount you unlock with each research and gives a focus of what to do with each Research unlocked. The cost of these new Researches is also relatively lower to make them more effortless to unlock

Research and Crafting Plans were too similar. Even though underneath these are very similar, the experience and feel they give should be different. We added a new research screen which can show off all the Researches in the game, and show which are available. It has a UI designed to fit better with Research including a larger vertical progress bar to more easily visualize the longer times that Research takes

No way to see future research. It could be difficult to know if a Research led to other Research or just gave crafting recipes. So you could ignore a research that actually unlocked more things, and not realize it. Also a lookahead lets you plan and get excited for future research. With this in mind you can now see all Research available in your current Tier and below as well as what unlocks them

Added 25 new Researches to the game: Holidays, Pathing, Cartography, Smelting, Painting, Woodworking, Specialty Woodworking, Furniture, Tailoring, Iron Tools, Advanced Tailoring, Explosives, Engineering, Signaling, Pneumatics, Conveyance, Bricklaying, Breadmaking, Metalworking, Indoor Lighting, Advanced Explosives, Exotic Cooking, Advanced Metalworking, Quantum Tech, Specialty Metals

Added a new Research Screen which lays out available researches by tier. This screen is separate from the crafting/inventory screen.

Researches now show the prerequisite needed to unlock them

Researches now show the reason you might be prevented from researching them

Moved crafting recipes that were in "Tier 0" to unlock from new researches. You now research Tier 1 to unlock Crafting.

Removed the cost for researching Tier 1; it is now free. Having the cost of Trunks and Dirt was too restrictive for starts in some biomes

Metal Pressing removed from available research

Fire has been moved from Tier 2 to Tier 1

Interior Decorating has been moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3

Call a Technologist has been moved from Tier 1 to Tier 3