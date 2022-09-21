Patch note 0.2.3

Some backstage stages have been added.

The difficulty of the CPU can now be selected.

The number of CPUs in online matches has been increased to allow one player to play alone.

It is now possible to enter a room during a match, except at certain times.

The effect duration of energy drinks has been shortened and a stamina consumption reduction effect has been added.

Some effects have been added.

Graphic improvements, such as textures, etc.

Many other minor changes