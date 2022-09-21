Hello, this is Inter Frame Studio. We are very excited to announce that Room 301 NO.6 has released! From a graduation project to a game for commercial distribution, we have

received so much support along the way.

First, we would like to thank our partners from Gamera Games who have given us a lot of patience, help and trust. During our part-time development period of one and

a half years, they have always been our side.

We would also like to thank the players who have been encouraging us and giving us sincere feedback since the game was first shown on physical events. Your voices are

undoubtedly the greatest motivation for us!

2022 is a year full of changes and chaos, prospects and perplexity, explorations and losses, like a maze with no exit——

Take a breath, slow down, adjust your hasty thoughts and walk into the labyrinth of memory patiently in Room 301 NO.6, maybe you will find something different.

Now, we finally draw an end to the game, which is also a long journey and exploration.

May all the good wishes and persistent dreams come true.

——Inter Frame Studio 2022.9.21