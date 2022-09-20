 Skip to content

Monster Girl Dungeon update for 20 September 2022

September 20th, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9556951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• I've begun adding some autonomy to the girls; if their bladder need is high enough, they'll try to find a toilet themselves
• I added a milking machine that you can buy and added the respective milking animations for each girl currently in the game
• I added a pregnancy component to each girl so that they will give birth to the chibi version of themselves after mating
• I also changed the design of the main level​

