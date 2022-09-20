Graphical Setting Patch!

Hello adventurers!
Thanks all for your support of Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. I’m happy to announce, with the feedback you have given us, a patch that adds graphical settings! This patch is live right now!
Here is a patch log of the changes.
- Added Frame Rate Cap Options
- Added Windowed and Fullscreen Options
- Added Screen Resolution Options
- Added Vsync Option
- Fixed issue in Optional Needlehorn Village where Bow of Mercy unit was inactive
- Other small bugs
We’re still hard at work with Absolute Tactics and coming soon we are implementing action hotkeys!
-Riv Otter
