Graphical Setting Patch!

Hello adventurers!

Thanks all for your support of Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. I’m happy to announce, with the feedback you have given us, a patch that adds graphical settings! This patch is live right now!

Here is a patch log of the changes.

Added Frame Rate Cap Options

Added Windowed and Fullscreen Options

Added Screen Resolution Options

Added Vsync Option

Fixed issue in Optional Needlehorn Village where Bow of Mercy unit was inactive

Other small bugs

We’re still hard at work with Absolute Tactics and coming soon we are implementing action hotkeys!

-Riv Otter