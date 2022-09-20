 Skip to content

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy update for 20 September 2022

Graphical Setting Patch!

Build 9556918

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

Thanks all for your support of Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy. I’m happy to announce, with the feedback you have given us, a patch that adds graphical settings! This patch is live right now!

Here is a patch log of the changes.

  • Added Frame Rate Cap Options
  • Added Windowed and Fullscreen Options
  • Added Screen Resolution Options
  • Added Vsync Option
  • Fixed issue in Optional Needlehorn Village where Bow of Mercy unit was inactive
  • Other small bugs

We’re still hard at work with Absolute Tactics and coming soon we are implementing action hotkeys!

-Riv Otter

