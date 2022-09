This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added a difficulty attribute to zombies to prevent too strong zombies from spawning near the starting location.

Modified the message in the attack window so that the name of the special zombie is displayed when you kill the zombie.

Fixed a bug where you could read a book by holding down right-click while grabbing an item.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon