Shattered Hourglass update for 20 September 2022

Shattered Hourglass: Update 1.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! It's been a while since our last update.
Big thanks to Firefly130984's feedback for the game! Here are some fixes and new stuff, enjoy.

Changes:

  • The Suez Canal question is now... something else
  • Chronix item upgrader now wants Black Belt and then Mark. So that you can get two items.
  • Sharp Paw is now sellable
  • Repel Shield = Added what percent of poison it protects

New:

  • Mio can talk to the Bull in the... ??? area in the Quiz Lady.
  • Mio can interact with Trin Island's cow
  • Mio can talk to every animal in the Player House
  • Added a dialogue for the Sheep and Rexx in Chronix when talking with Mio

Fixes:

  • You can no longer clip to the trees in the second map of Haunted Forest
  • Mio's "Enchance" Spell is actually Enhance spell now
  • Oak Staff's description: added "Earth-based attacks"
  • Sacred Tree Armor to Armour
  • "Assasination" skill name now corrected as "Assassination"
  • Skill type "Assasinate" now corrected as "Assassinate"
  • Mastery: Spectral & Light Armour is now corrected
  • Fixed Book of Physical Study typo
  • Windmill's "Mana Herb" item is now corrected
  • The one NPC that gives Mana Flow items now correctly wants your Gold!
  • Fixed Hellgel enemy's interaction typo... yeah
  • Fixed the names of many "armor" to "armour"

