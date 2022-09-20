Shattered Hourglass: Update 1.15

Hello everyone! It's been a while since our last update.

Big thanks to Firefly130984's feedback for the game! Here are some fixes and new stuff, enjoy.

Changes:

The Suez Canal question is now... something else

Chronix item upgrader now wants Black Belt and then Mark. So that you can get two items.

Sharp Paw is now sellable

Repel Shield = Added what percent of poison it protects

New:

Mio can talk to the Bull in the... ??? area in the Quiz Lady.

Mio can interact with Trin Island's cow

Mio can talk to every animal in the Player House

Added a dialogue for the Sheep and Rexx in Chronix when talking with Mio

Fixes: