Shattered Hourglass: Update 1.15

Hello everyone! It's been a while since our last update.
Big thanks to Firefly130984's feedback for the game! Here are some fixes and new stuff, enjoy.
Changes:
- The Suez Canal question is now... something else
- Chronix item upgrader now wants Black Belt and then Mark. So that you can get two items.
- Sharp Paw is now sellable
- Repel Shield = Added what percent of poison it protects
New:
- Mio can talk to the Bull in the... ??? area in the Quiz Lady.
- Mio can interact with Trin Island's cow
- Mio can talk to every animal in the Player House
- Added a dialogue for the Sheep and Rexx in Chronix when talking with Mio
Fixes:
- You can no longer clip to the trees in the second map of Haunted Forest
- Mio's "Enchance" Spell is actually Enhance spell now
- Oak Staff's description: added "Earth-based attacks"
- Sacred Tree Armor to Armour
- "Assasination" skill name now corrected as "Assassination"
- Skill type "Assasinate" now corrected as "Assassinate"
- Mastery: Spectral & Light Armour is now corrected
- Fixed Book of Physical Study typo
- Windmill's "Mana Herb" item is now corrected
- The one NPC that gives Mana Flow items now correctly wants your Gold!
- Fixed Hellgel enemy's interaction typo... yeah
- Fixed the names of many "armor" to "armour"
