Version 0.7.6 - Update notes

Hello alchemists!

This update's round of changes focus mostly on our biggest issue so far: loss of save files. We get really upset whenever this happens to someone and we're grateful for everyone that reached out and helped with testing and logs to assist us. We also have some quality of life and art updates, you can see the most important changes below:

New backgrounds for first and second regions.

Ability to zoom in on recipe grids on the recipe book.

Updated images for reagents - some of them were too similar and were difficult to recognize at a glance in places they appear small, they're a bit different now and have a thicker border.

Better safety when saving - we think we may have solved all of the bugs that happen during saving that lead to loss of save data, including some safety measures when saving files.

If you still happen to lose your save file after this update, please contact us on the Steam forums, our Discord server or at spacepacagames@gmail.com. Feedback is also always welcome, and stay tuned for more updates!

Space Paca Games