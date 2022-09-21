Electrician Simulator Premiere - 20% launch discount!

Dear Electricians!

Electrician Simulator has launched!

Play the role of an electrician and learn the basics of electricity. Just like in real life, fix broken stuff, assemble sockets, repair gamepads, remote controls, speakers, plugs, chandeliers, change light bulbs, and lay wires. Be sure to check everything twice, there is no room for mistakes!

We reached 9k community members, that's why for one week you can get the game at a 20% discount! Thank you!

Watch Electrician Simulator trailer to know more about the game before playing:

We have also prepared a premiere Livestream at 16:00 CEST / 7:00 AM PDT which you'll find on the game's Steam card.

Join our chat during Livestream and write with us! Gaming Factory's Discord

For all comers, we have prepared a competition related to light!

Prepare for us a design of the lamp, which we will be able to introduce into the game, it can be a model, drawing, or graphics. Visualize the appearance of this lamp and you can describe to us how it should work.

The rules are simple:

Please publish your submissions on artwork section from your Steam account or on our contest-dedicated Discord channel

You have time until October, 3rd

The results of the competition will be announced by October, 10th

The winning design will be selected by the developers and added to the game after the results are announced

See you!

Take IT Studio!