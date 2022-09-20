Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Greetings, today's update brings many new features and improvements for Jurassic Clans.
And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.
[Added]
- Added a button to deselect a unit. Also, the ESC shortcut can be used for the same effect.
- Added a brief tutorial
- Added sounds for all weapons attacks
- added vegetation sounds when entering high vegetation
- added character class and health on the unit, more comfortable to inspect current health and state (has AP or not)
- Added farms info panel
- Add production feature, each four pop +1 production
- Lower cost to recruit to 1 pop, but each new unit consumes +1 food turn
- Added research feature, every eight people, one research point
- Added extra tooltips
- Added animations to units attacking (dinosaurs too)
- Added the ability to remove vegetation after a specific technology
- Added mining character action icon
[Improved/Fixed]
- Remove carry capacity. Instead of carrying the resources, once picked resources, units will be added to the resources stats.
- Fixed a bug causing river passages not to appear after loading a game
- Fixed load game time
- Fixed dead dinosaurs not loading from a load game
- Added info about resources tiles
- Spiked wall cost lowered to 60 Wood
- Lower Farms turns to need to be ready
- Building farms no longer cost food
- Fixed wrong tooltips on buttons (Button Fishing)
- collect stone from mines directly on top of it
- Fixed production according to the new system
- Stone tiles can be crossed, and stone can only be collected once a unit is on the same tile
Stay tuned. More to come!
