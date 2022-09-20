 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jurassic Clans update for 20 September 2022

Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9556591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, today's update brings many new features and improvements for Jurassic Clans.
And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.

[Added]

  • Added a button to deselect a unit. Also, the ESC shortcut can be used for the same effect.
  • Added a brief tutorial
  • Added sounds for all weapons attacks
  • added vegetation sounds when entering high vegetation
  • added character class and health on the unit, more comfortable to inspect current health and state (has AP or not)
  • Added farms info panel
  • Add production feature, each four pop +1 production
  • Lower cost to recruit to 1 pop, but each new unit consumes +1 food turn
  • Added research feature, every eight people, one research point
  • Added extra tooltips
  • Added animations to units attacking (dinosaurs too)
  • Added the ability to remove vegetation after a specific technology
  • Added mining character action icon

[Improved/Fixed]

  • Remove carry capacity. Instead of carrying the resources, once picked resources, units will be added to the resources stats.
  • Fixed a bug causing river passages not to appear after loading a game
  • Fixed load game time
  • Fixed dead dinosaurs not loading from a load game
  • Added info about resources tiles
  • Spiked wall cost lowered to 60 Wood
  • Lower Farms turns to need to be ready
  • Building farms no longer cost food
  • Fixed wrong tooltips on buttons (Button Fishing)
  • collect stone from mines directly on top of it
  • Fixed production according to the new system
  • Stone tiles can be crossed, and stone can only be collected once a unit is on the same tile

Stay tuned. More to come!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link