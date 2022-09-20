- Auto-focus on game window without initial click.
- Reduced the Inevitable health.
- Made Knight axe stronger.
- Made Phantom slightly less powerful.
- Fixed "Killer" achievements bug.
- Fixed achievements progress bar bug.
- Added filter to achievements.
HellEscape update for 20 September 2022
Minor balancing and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
