HellEscape update for 20 September 2022

Minor balancing and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9556586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto-focus on game window without initial click.
  • Reduced the Inevitable health.
  • Made Knight axe stronger.
  • Made Phantom slightly less powerful.
  • Fixed "Killer" achievements bug.
  • Fixed achievements progress bar bug.
  • Added filter to achievements.

