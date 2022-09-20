 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Darkion Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Optimization + Movement Improved

Share · View all patches · Build 9556579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Shaolin Temple" map has been optimized for better performance.

Character now moves smoother through non-flat terrain (rocky terrain like the Shaolin Temple Map)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link