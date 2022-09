This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get Ready everyone!

We are proud and excited to announce that Arcanium: Rise of Akhan will exit Early Access, and fully launch in 1.0 this Thursday September 22nd at 6am PT!

The price of the game will be increased at launch, so this is your last chance to purchase Arcanium: Rise of Akhan at the discounted Early-access price!

See you on the flipside!

-The Arcanium team