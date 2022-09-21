First update for Prologue version 🥳

Hello

My Museum

funs

Thanks to feedback from you, we are updating the prologue. Admittedly, the new version does not yet solve all the problems you have reported, but we are working up a sweat to give you another update soon. Among other things, with the introduction of a game save option. For now we give you...

Fixes:

Changed 'trash' icon from barrels to trash collection

The cleaning of Ngal's sword has been improved

Improved cleaning of MP40 items

A collection of smaller fixes in the workshop

Torch riddle fixes (slashes)

Added missing translations

News:

Ability to automatically clean an item when it reaches 75% (at a premium)

Added ability to clean an item after reaching a set "100%

PS if you gave a negative review, and this update will fix the problems you encountered, please change your review.

Greetings ManyDev Studio team