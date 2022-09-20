Update - Plenty of new stuff and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9556485 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 21:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, today's update brings many new features and improvements for Jurassic Clans.

And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.

[Added]

Added a button to deselect a unit. Also, the ESC shortcut can be used for the same effect.

Added a brief tutorial

Added sounds for all weapons attacks

added vegetation sounds when entering high vegetation

added character class and health on the unit, more comfortable to inspect current health and state (has AP or not)

Added farms info panel

Add production feature, each four pop +1 production

Lower cost to recruit to 1 pop, but each new unit consumes +1 food turn

Added research feature, every eight people, one research point

Added extra tooltips

Added animations to units attacking (dinosaurs too)

Added the ability to remove vegetation after a specific technology

Added mining character action icon

[Improved/Fixed]

Remove carry capacity. Instead of carrying the resources, once picked resources, units will be added to the resources stats.

Fixed a bug causing river passages not to appear after loading a game

Fixed load game time

Fixed dead dinosaurs not loading from a load game

Added info about resources tiles

Spiked wall cost lowered to 60 Wood

Lower Farms turns to need to be ready

Building farms no longer cost food

Fixed wrong tooltips on buttons (Button Fishing)

collect stone from mines directly on top of it

Fixed production according to the new system

Stone tiles can be crossed, and stone can only be collected once a unit is on the same tile

Stay tuned. More to come!