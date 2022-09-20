9/20/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.4.1

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Okay, I guess I lied earlier today when I said the next update was a few weeks away. This one is a smaller update, however. The next BIG update will be a few weeks. For this one, check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a typo with a battle shout

Changes & Additions:

Added Memory Chip Plot items

Updated Save System (Now, you can still save anywhere you wish and at anytime, but you will need a memory chip in your inventory in order to do so. Upon saving, 1 memory chip will be deducted from your inventory. You can find or buy more, but you also will always get 1 memory chip when you load a saved game so you can always save at least once. This change is intended to keep the freedom of saving on the go, but to make exploits harder/more annoying to do and also to add a bit more responsibility on the player before taking risky actions so there are actually potential consequences to acting recklessly. You can still technically exploit certain features and even this feature, but it will be more tedious and this acts as a deterrent.)

Updated Loading System to always give you a memory chip when you load a saved game

Updated DEBUG mode to allow saving regardless of if you have Memory Chips or not

Added an additional sound effect for saving the game (When using a memory chip)

You'll now be given 3 Memory Chips when starting a new game with a new character

Added 1 extra Memory Chip to each: Founder Pack DLC, Support Pack DLC, Support Pack 2 DLC

Added an event handler for old saves (Prior to this update) so that the next timr you enter your apartment area, you'll automatically be granted the 3 starting Memory Chips automatically and also the extra Memory Chips depending on if DLCs are already activated in the save

Memory Chips in the Plot section of the inventory can be hot-keyed for quick save access

Added Memory Chips to the random loot list for containers

Resting/Sleeping in a bed will now allow free saving of progress and automatically open the save menu after each session (You can cancel saving the game if you wish by pressing any of the back buttons such as Escape or Right Mouse)

Updated some shop listings with Memory Chips (Plug - The Descent: Basement, Digit - Condemned Apartments: Floor 2, Splicer - Stitchin Time, Rusty - Rusty's Pawn)

Added a tutorial info message about saving, memory chips, and loading saves

Added a free Memory Chip sitting on the end table in the living room of your apartment area (This also gives a hint about memory chips and how they function)

Updated the menu command for "Save" to show the amount of Memory Chips you currently have (If any) in your inventory so you don't have to keep checking the inventory screen (You're welcome ;P)

Updated the Credits list

Added a crash prevention (Just in case I ever forget to reset this moving forward) to handle a missing player start location (The player will always be put in the correct location when starting a new game no matter what)

Martial Strike AP cost increased to from 1 to 3 and is now -2 init on use instead of -0/+0 (Martial Strike was too powerful)

Added Encourage purchaseable skill (Cost: 5 AP, Target: Ally, +20 Mettle, -10 Init On Use)

Updated skill lists for the main character and companions

Various other minor tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

For more info on the game, visit the store page below!

A gentle reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have critiques you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the forums!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː