 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dura Vita Online update for 20 September 2022

Patch 4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9556371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w. Sometimes I won't write patch notes for weeks but the discord I am very active.

Here is a summary of what is in this patch.

  • The main quest has been redone. It isn't complete yet but should take sometime to complete. Quests have been reset as well.

  • New fog updates for distance fog to blend landscape better.

  • Fixed some issues with chat box not mentioning certain game events.

  • Fixed a few skills not loading properly.

  • Fixed wolf run animation.

  • Updating a lot of items for better optimization.

  • Updated audio script to work more efficiently and have day night sounds blend better.

  • Added a few new monster areas.

  • Added Orc Temple area.

  • Updated some landscapes.

  • Lots of minor bug fixes.

  • Much much more has happened but per usual I didn't take good notes. I'll do better for upcoming patches.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1303591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link