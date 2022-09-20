If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w. Sometimes I won't write patch notes for weeks but the discord I am very active.
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
-
The main quest has been redone. It isn't complete yet but should take sometime to complete. Quests have been reset as well.
-
New fog updates for distance fog to blend landscape better.
-
Fixed some issues with chat box not mentioning certain game events.
-
Fixed a few skills not loading properly.
-
Fixed wolf run animation.
-
Updating a lot of items for better optimization.
-
Updated audio script to work more efficiently and have day night sounds blend better.
-
Added a few new monster areas.
-
Added Orc Temple area.
-
Updated some landscapes.
-
Lots of minor bug fixes.
-
Much much more has happened but per usual I didn't take good notes. I'll do better for upcoming patches.
