 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 20 September 2022

Update 2022.0.1 (v3)

Share · View all patches · Build 9556358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can select/sell vehicles by right-clicking
  • New login screen
  • Notifications: fix in practice UI, fixed missing translation
  • Concept 2022 formula fixed rear, Sozoki SF wheels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link