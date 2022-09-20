Updates for v0.7.11

Hello there!
This is a relatively big update for the game. Here are the highlights:
- Adding shoe print evidence for bridge puzzle;
- Added support for evidence inspection events to show up on the Scene Map;
- Updated audio decoder volume levels;
- Fixed typos;
- Updated underwater lighting to change based on day/night;
- Updated the text for evidence to be more observational;
- Moved some evidence and chests around;
- Overhauled the inspection mechanic to be more sci-fi and faster;
- Updated the Tour Tips;
- Updated the HUD to LAWD;
- Removed some unnecessary mechanics;
- Fixed left thumb not showing around tablet during inspection;
- Fixed cursor not locking in the game;
- Updated game icon;
- Updated Helga's expression in images;
- Fixed audio decoder to work successively;
- Updated cat picture for lock screen;
- Added hologram face to drone;
- Updated scene map to point out items of interest when pressing mouse-down;
Lots more to come!
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update