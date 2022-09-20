Updates for v0.7.11

Share · View all patches · Build 9556355 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 22:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

This is a relatively big update for the game. Here are the highlights:

Adding shoe print evidence for bridge puzzle;

Added support for evidence inspection events to show up on the Scene Map;

Updated audio decoder volume levels;

Fixed typos;

Updated underwater lighting to change based on day/night;

Updated the text for evidence to be more observational;

Moved some evidence and chests around;

Overhauled the inspection mechanic to be more sci-fi and faster;

Updated the Tour Tips;

Updated the HUD to LAWD;

Removed some unnecessary mechanics;

Fixed left thumb not showing around tablet during inspection;

Fixed cursor not locking in the game;

Updated game icon;

Updated Helga's expression in images;

Fixed audio decoder to work successively;

Updated cat picture for lock screen;

Added hologram face to drone;

Updated scene map to point out items of interest when pressing mouse-down;

Lots more to come!

All the best,

Larry