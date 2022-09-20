 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Updates for v0.7.11

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Hello there!

This is a relatively big update for the game. Here are the highlights:

  • Adding shoe print evidence for bridge puzzle;
  • Added support for evidence inspection events to show up on the Scene Map;
  • Updated audio decoder volume levels;
  • Fixed typos;
  • Updated underwater lighting to change based on day/night;
  • Updated the text for evidence to be more observational;
  • Moved some evidence and chests around;
  • Overhauled the inspection mechanic to be more sci-fi and faster;
  • Updated the Tour Tips;
  • Updated the HUD to LAWD;
  • Removed some unnecessary mechanics;
  • Fixed left thumb not showing around tablet during inspection;
  • Fixed cursor not locking in the game;
  • Updated game icon;
  • Updated Helga's expression in images;
  • Fixed audio decoder to work successively;
  • Updated cat picture for lock screen;
  • Added hologram face to drone;
  • Updated scene map to point out items of interest when pressing mouse-down;

Lots more to come!

All the best,

Larry

