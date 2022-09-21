Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.5 - New Mission Update!

Hey, a new version is released and I'm glad to inform that it contains a new mission. It's a nice city map with lots of covers and high enemy density. Not the easiest mission, but sure fun if you have enjoyed the game so far. Please let me know if you encounter any issues.
0.8.5 Patch Notes
New content:
- Added a new mission, Endgame
Fixes and improvements:
- Fixed a bug that caused interacting with items fail sometimes even the progress bar is finished.
- Added automatic melee strike when the player attempts to shoot through a window while the weapon is raised up.
- Fixed a bug that caused characters climbing on ladders outside the building to be visible even the floor is hidden.
- Money pickups' dollar markers can now be seen through walls etc. if the player is in same floor.
- Added above behavior also to electricity boxes' markers (night only).
- Fixed a bug that caused weapons have too high bullet spread if changing the weapon while aiming down sights (Until the ADS button was released).
- Fixed a bug that caused the laser sight not correctly point to flanked enemies crouching in covers.
- Reduced the grenade throw angle when the player is peeking inside the building from outside.
- Interacting with a door is now disabled if the player is too far from the door handle.
- Disabled interacting with a door if the door is open and the player is standing over a pickup that can be taken.
- Wall ghosting feature used in multifloor open spaces turns now whole wall transparent instead of single wall elements.
- Changing weapons with the mouse wheel is now disabled for 0.5s after using the middle mouse button to command team members.
- Additional minor tweaks/fixes
Changed files in this update