Experimental Update 19.9.5 (09/25/2022)

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Test Build 19.9.5 Experimental is out!

Here is how you can access the it:

Right click on the game in steam

Click on properties

Click the “betas” tab

Select "Beta Build"!

No breaks needed with this one Miolhrians 19.9.5 will bring more..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of Miolhr Cyan! This will be the next version of Miolhr but a lot more. You can support us on Kickstarter and help us get the game done sooner and help us improve a lot with the upcoming game as well as tons of things I would like to improve on with Miolhr Lime!

Last but not least we have also started the 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The first 12 issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Update 19.9.5....(09/25/2022)

NEW Unknown Water Battle Pets added to the world!

These pets are not capture-able but may give you great loot!!!

Random Traders for Mio'la'mon!

There are New 2 Pet traders added Miolhria who will trade rare pets for other pets!

Can you find them?

NEW Unknown Poison and Fire Battle Pets added to the world!

These pets are not capture-able but may give you great loot!!!

(Amazing work Pheonix KageDesu)



Finally Shop Overhaul!

Updated Shop added throughout Miolhria!!!

All Shops updated in game as well as new items, tools and clothing added to some shops and loot!





COMM Devices update with loot!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Water Based Z's make their return to Miolhria!!!

Water damage will soak you character.

Increases chance of stun.

Increase chance of becoming sick.

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

stay tuned...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

