Fight or Flight - 0.40.85 - Gamemode changes!

Hiya!
Just a small patch to add a requested feature.
I have made some changes to the game modes and the way they are named, DropZone is now "BattleRoyale Training" and Hunted has a "Hunted Training" mode, which will give you loadout selection, and limited respawns.
I wanted to push this out today (so soon!) so i can focus on a few big things for the next patch, which should be a new game mode Extraction!
I've tested it as it was a simple change it seems good, but please let me know if you notice anything funky.
Cheers,
-Gozu
Changed files in this update