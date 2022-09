Share · View all patches · Build 9556053 · Last edited 21 September 2022 – 14:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Pleased to report that our latest update, v0.7.6, has just gone live!

This update was focused on addressing a number of issues that were detrimental to your experience in Farthest Frontier, but also includes some tuning, quality of life features, and optimization of some game elements.

We hope you enjoy!

For the complete list of changes, stop by the forum.