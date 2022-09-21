New patch released and more content on the way!

Hello, pawsome!

We received so much fantastic feedback about Catizens that we needed to get a giant new table for all of the notes! The Catizens community is fantastic and responsive when it comes to helping us with the game.

Rest assured, we've gone through all of the comments, suggestions, and bugs. This update contains bug fixes and improvements to the base game, as well as some new content.

Important: You will need to create a new save file to enjoy some of the bug fixes as the existing saves for the sandbox mode remain broken. Sorry about that!

What's new:

Moved camera rotation control to the left mouse button in order to avoid conflicts when players issued instructions to catizens via the same button. This sometimes led to player issued commands being canceled when the player unintentionally rotated the camera.

Creating the multi-selection box now allocated to shift + left click to drag.

Fog of war will no longer return to full strength at night.

Fog of war is a bit lighter and easier to see through for explored areas.

Goldmines in all sandbox modes are now accessible.

You can now change the name of all new catizens. Select the character, move the mouse over their name on the bottom left, and an edit pencil will pop up.

Removed green text in tooltips – they are normal text colors now.

Implemented ranger talent: Marksmanship and Rain of Arrows

A large rat boss will appear in the sandbox mode.

Added an Architect talent to move a building to a new location without having to rebuild. Select an architect (that has learned the ability), click on the ability, and select a building to move (left or right click on a building). That will open the build menu to let you place it in a new location. This ability has a 48-hour cooldown. Expectedly, this will disrupt the lives of anyone currently in and around the building.

Even more content in the works!





Our team is busy working on Level 4, but we are also not forgetting about other cool stuff requested by players. For example, we have started designing more hats and accessories for catizens. Who doesn't love seeing adorable balls of fluff in cute gear?

We are also developing new weapon concepts for the catizens and their enemies. And we are working on the talent tree for the new Acolyte profession, to be released with Level 4. You can read more about the development plans in the roadmap.

Enjoy the cozy feline life, join the community on Discord and help spread the word about Catizens!

Regards,

Catizens Team