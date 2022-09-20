 Skip to content

A Violent Revelry update for 20 September 2022

Update 0.1.5

A Violent Revelry update for 20 September 2022

Update 0.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added an animation to a certain pickup to make its purpose more clear
  • Added a buried treasure
  • A new UI panel in the options menu will tell you if your game has experienced certain scripting errors
  • Added some UI sfx

Adjustments

  • A connection between stars won't be broken if the inactive star is within range of a different active star
  • The player's UI is hidden when looking through the telescope
  • A small effect plays to show some stars that are available to select
  • Star tokens can be toggled off
  • Doors with switches are only opened by their switches
  • Some buildings in town have sconces out front
  • Smiths have smelters
  • Thorns will only hurt someone in combat with you
  • Adjusted the potential damage output of glass explosions
  • Being killed by an executioner has been made more clear
  • Minor adjustments to some spells
  • Minor UI adjustments
  • Hid some bugs

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bugged star that could ruin everything
  • Certain great treasures are findable again
  • Doors with switches won't reset when loading
  • Loading into a boss arena doesn't send you to the bottom left map square anymore
  • When transitioning between areas, health will no longer cap at 100
  • Upgrading a weapon with multiple identical parts will now only upgrade that part once
  • Push damage no longer ignores armor
  • Spell slots will correctly show after the original three
  • Fixed a boss' animations not running
  • Minor fixes to some UI issues at high resolutions: telescope, tooltips

