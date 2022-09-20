Update 0.1.5

Additions
- Added an animation to a certain pickup to make its purpose more clear
- Added a buried treasure
- A new UI panel in the options menu will tell you if your game has experienced certain scripting errors
- Added some UI sfx
Adjustments
- A connection between stars won't be broken if the inactive star is within range of a different active star
- The player's UI is hidden when looking through the telescope
- A small effect plays to show some stars that are available to select
- Star tokens can be toggled off
- Doors with switches are only opened by their switches
- Some buildings in town have sconces out front
- Smiths have smelters
- Thorns will only hurt someone in combat with you
- Adjusted the potential damage output of glass explosions
- Being killed by an executioner has been made more clear
- Minor adjustments to some spells
- Minor UI adjustments
- Hid some bugs
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bugged star that could ruin everything
- Certain great treasures are findable again
- Doors with switches won't reset when loading
- Loading into a boss arena doesn't send you to the bottom left map square anymore
- When transitioning between areas, health will no longer cap at 100
- Upgrading a weapon with multiple identical parts will now only upgrade that part once
- Push damage no longer ignores armor
- Spell slots will correctly show after the original three
- Fixed a boss' animations not running
- Minor fixes to some UI issues at high resolutions: telescope, tooltips
Changed files in this update