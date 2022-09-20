-Joint Bank was established! Now you can share your items with your other characters!
-Bank load problem has been fixed.
-Extra posts have been removed.
Anvil Life update for 20 September 2022
JOINT BANK OPENED!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Joint Bank was established! Now you can share your items with your other characters!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update