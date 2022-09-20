 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anvil Life update for 20 September 2022

JOINT BANK OPENED!

Share · View all patches · Build 9555899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Joint Bank was established! Now you can share your items with your other characters!
-Bank load problem has been fixed.
-Extra posts have been removed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link