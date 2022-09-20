Demo Update 2

Hey all,

here is Update 2 for the demo.

Thanks again for the bug reporting and feedback on discord, the forums or via our bug reporting tool.

This time, we have a few new features, a bunch of improvements and a ton of bugfixes in store.

Features:

The Ballista Tower

Ballista towers are very well fortified and have a long range when supported by a Guard Tower. Their arrows are particularly effective against siege weapons. The towers can be upgraded with an additional fortifcation, an improved loading speed and a even longer range.

The Mortar Tower

Mortar towers have only moderate protection, but their cannonballs can do great damage among enemies. The towers can be improved with additional fortification, improved cannon loading speed and an increased range.

Improvements:

Removed some research options from campaign maps which shouldn't have been available.

Poison missile cooldowns increased.

Major improvement on how town slots are now utilized by the AI.

Reworked base data collector to cache town and resource groups for the AI.

Small improvements for AI base raiding.

New balancing for "Battle of Mount Dinheim" and additional AI changes. The mission is more intense to play now, even though it's harder to achieve all optional quests.

The Jivalon Incident -> Enemy needs to be wiped from the map now, instead of just conquering North Jivalon.

Formation squads are now added to a base as soon as they are in their view radius. -> This improves their behaviour on attacks/raids.

Incarnation spell is now available, without research in all campaign maps.

Unit pushback is stronger for most projectiles and also does look better.

Changed attack position around objects -> unit size is now smaller, so more units fit around a building.

The research tree doesn't show unfinished game features anymore.

Added a better and more flexible system for building construction of workers that is utilized by the new defence towers.

Building in the fog of war can now handle the new building construction system.

Rebalanced arcane, fire and projectile missile.

Win condition only triggers when all needed dialogues have triggered.

Changed research description for armour in air academy and barracks.

Removed random scale for farm buildings.

Added some new functions to the building view for generating better fire positions

Bugs:

Fixed: a whole bunch of rare crashes.

Fixed: TextAsParticleEmitter would sometimes not have a mesh available to spawn a particle system, which could lead to a crash.

Fixed: incarnation spells cooldown and resource costs did not work correctly.

Fixed: a severe bug for units with range attack. An attack bonus against units was stacking with each ranged attack.

Fixed: fleeing formations on their way back to a home base, which they lost, would sometimes not fight.

Fixed: when loading a game and an AI wizard was incarnated it would sometimes not show the wizard model.

Fixed: possible tutorial lock because of missing gold.

Fixed: a data bug in tower poison arrows which would trigger ice arrows instead.

Fixed: bug when opening the research tree in a certain building.

Fixed: issues with quest UI in the tutorial.

Fixed: AI caster could get stuck in incarnation or at a base without incarnation.

Fixed: poison missile had the wrong effects SFX set.

Fixed: a visual problem with buildings during construction when a game was loaded.

Fixed: some prefabs had missing scripts.

Fixed: AI wizard would ignore silence when casting spells that would range outside of the silenced base.

Fixed: Player wizard could cast spells inside a silenced circle.

Fixed: Error icons in the formation UI were broken on the incarnation button.

Fixed: Assigned the correct icons to several buffs and spells.

Fixed: several spelling issues in descriptions, tutorial and research etc.

Fixed: Map Editor -> fixed several crash bugs.

Fixed: Map Editor -> disabled all unfinished game features via a data flag to prevent

crashes/undesired behaviour.

We are still investigating a bug that rarely happens to players unable to capture bases because they can't kill the worker tent. If this happened to you, please come to our discord and drop the save game in the #bugs channel.

Thanks for reading! :D