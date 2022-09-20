 Skip to content

Midnight Fight Express update for 20 September 2022

Version 1.02 is live!

Midnight Fight Express update for 20 September 2022

Version 1.02 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
Midnight Fight Express v1.02 is now live.

NEW:

  • You can pet the dog now

Balance:

  • Uninterruptible attacks now only occur after the enemy has dodged backward.
  • Decreased time of uninterruptible attacks.
  • Increased time between incoming trains on Tunnel level.
  • Enemies no longer shoot at you when you’re using rope.
  • Added a small indicator when rope throw or grapple failed.
  • Decreased amount of damage dealt from enemy bullets on Wavechase level.
  • Challenge “Don’t let the helicopter kill anyone inside the building during the fire” changed to “Complete the level without dying” on Airport level.
  • Changed “Make Droney hack the door in less than 15 seconds” challenge to 18 seconds on Lobby Level.
  • Balanced health of some enemies.
  • Decreased amount of damage dealt by toxic water at the end of Sewers level.
  • Decreased frequency at which enemies will fire their ranged weapons on normal difficulty.
  • Decreased amount of ammo for shooting weapons.
  • Reduced damage from explosion impact when the player is rolling.
  • There is no longer a level limit for unlocking skills. (Previously certain skills could only be unlocked a certain number of levels were completed)
  • Decreased damage dealt from helicopter minigun on Seachase level
  • Decreased damage dealt from jeep minigun on Highway level.
  • Added indicators for the grenades that are thrown on Highway level.
  • The Brother Hood enemies are less likely to throw grenades
  • Grenades thrown by Brother Hood have a longer delay between explosions.
  • Reduced number of shooting enemies on Russian Casino level.
  • Reduced number of shooting enemies on VIP Room level.
  • Reduced number of shooting enemies on Church level.

Changes:

  • You can completely disable Secondary Gun and Rope in the hideout.
  • You can now counter enemy attacks with pistols and rifles.
  • Chain Finishers are now possible to use on all enemies.
  • Increased the time before sliced bodies disappear.
  • After the game is finished, you can grind more money while repeating levels.
  • Prevented uploading scores to leaderboards that are higher than the maximum value.
  • Some Rope skills can now be used on enemies with defense points but all Rope skills will always target the closest enemy that has their defense barrier broken first.
  • You can now use grapple and rope on enemies with defense points while in Rage mode.
  • Rage countdown timer is now paused when using Finishers or Counters.

Fixes:

  • Can no longer block enemies with unique weapons (Slicers, Arlena, Top Ninja, etc.) unless you are also holding a weapon.
  • Melee weapons now take damage on counter attacks
  • Fixed weapons breaking on fatal hits not counting as killing with a weapon for the “kill using only -weapons” challenge.
  • Fixed Church challenge “Defeat 5 Heavy Bois using any weapon other than a grenade launcher.”
  • Fixed a bug where an extra item is not unlocked after finishing a level with an S rating on different difficulties.
  • Steam leaderboard avatars are no longer flipped.
  • Fixed instance where you could not throw Pistol weapons after they ran out of ammo.
  • Minor localization update

Thank you for playing! More balance - patches and cool stuff coming soon.

