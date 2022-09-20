Version 1.02 is live!

Hey everyone!
Midnight Fight Express v1.02 is now live.
NEW:
- You can pet the dog now
Balance:
- Uninterruptible attacks now only occur after the enemy has dodged backward.
- Decreased time of uninterruptible attacks.
- Increased time between incoming trains on Tunnel level.
- Enemies no longer shoot at you when you’re using rope.
- Added a small indicator when rope throw or grapple failed.
- Decreased amount of damage dealt from enemy bullets on Wavechase level.
- Challenge “Don’t let the helicopter kill anyone inside the building during the fire” changed to “Complete the level without dying” on Airport level.
- Changed “Make Droney hack the door in less than 15 seconds” challenge to 18 seconds on Lobby Level.
- Balanced health of some enemies.
- Decreased amount of damage dealt by toxic water at the end of Sewers level.
- Decreased frequency at which enemies will fire their ranged weapons on normal difficulty.
- Decreased amount of ammo for shooting weapons.
- Reduced damage from explosion impact when the player is rolling.
- There is no longer a level limit for unlocking skills. (Previously certain skills could only be unlocked a certain number of levels were completed)
- Decreased damage dealt from helicopter minigun on Seachase level
- Decreased damage dealt from jeep minigun on Highway level.
- Added indicators for the grenades that are thrown on Highway level.
- The Brother Hood enemies are less likely to throw grenades
- Grenades thrown by Brother Hood have a longer delay between explosions.
- Reduced number of shooting enemies on Russian Casino level.
- Reduced number of shooting enemies on VIP Room level.
- Reduced number of shooting enemies on Church level.
Changes:
- You can completely disable Secondary Gun and Rope in the hideout.
- You can now counter enemy attacks with pistols and rifles.
- Chain Finishers are now possible to use on all enemies.
- Increased the time before sliced bodies disappear.
- After the game is finished, you can grind more money while repeating levels.
- Prevented uploading scores to leaderboards that are higher than the maximum value.
- Some Rope skills can now be used on enemies with defense points but all Rope skills will always target the closest enemy that has their defense barrier broken first.
- You can now use grapple and rope on enemies with defense points while in Rage mode.
- Rage countdown timer is now paused when using Finishers or Counters.
Fixes:
- Can no longer block enemies with unique weapons (Slicers, Arlena, Top Ninja, etc.) unless you are also holding a weapon.
- Melee weapons now take damage on counter attacks
- Fixed weapons breaking on fatal hits not counting as killing with a weapon for the “kill using only -weapons” challenge.
- Fixed Church challenge “Defeat 5 Heavy Bois using any weapon other than a grenade launcher.”
- Fixed a bug where an extra item is not unlocked after finishing a level with an S rating on different difficulties.
- Steam leaderboard avatars are no longer flipped.
- Fixed instance where you could not throw Pistol weapons after they ran out of ammo.
- Minor localization update
Thank you for playing! More balance - patches and cool stuff coming soon.
