Patch Notes - September 2022 - 0.37.0

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Small Features

--- Spells on sun room can have a minimum of 2 gambits on it

--- Octave unlocking condition: Octave is unlocked after meeting with any world 2 zodiac instead of beating them.

--- Voice Over: Integrating missing lines of Sagittarius

--- The Garden: Adding a teleporter to navigate faster in the hub

--- Enemies: W3 small snake attack feedback improved

--- community inspired ⭐ It's not possible anymore to start runs through NG+ menu by pressing ""down"" when the start button is selected.

Interface

--- LB/RB Navigation in menus of hub

--- Changed Collect All input for Achievement UI

---* Added a Collect ALl input for Papa Yalee UI

Narrative Design

--- Typos fixed

--- Extended translations for Russian & Korean

Bug Fixes

--- Malice that spawn extra enemies on zodiacs fight wasn't working in world 3

--- It was possible to unlock memory fragments of undefeated zodiacs

--- Old save files would get player to be stuck into the loading screen

--- Name of worlds could be wrongly displayed in the level progress UI

---* During coop mode it was necessary to press inputs twice to move through relics in the inventory