Patch Notes - September 2022 - 0.37.0

⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Small Features
--- Spells on sun room can have a minimum of 2 gambits on it
--- Octave unlocking condition: Octave is unlocked after meeting with any world 2 zodiac instead of beating them.
--- Voice Over: Integrating missing lines of Sagittarius
--- The Garden: Adding a teleporter to navigate faster in the hub
--- Enemies: W3 small snake attack feedback improved
--- community inspired ⭐ It's not possible anymore to start runs through NG+ menu by pressing ""down"" when the start button is selected.
Interface
--- LB/RB Navigation in menus of hub
--- Changed Collect All input for Achievement UI
---* Added a Collect ALl input for Papa Yalee UI
Narrative Design
--- Typos fixed
--- Extended translations for Russian & Korean
Bug Fixes
--- Malice that spawn extra enemies on zodiacs fight wasn't working in world 3
--- It was possible to unlock memory fragments of undefeated zodiacs
--- Old save files would get player to be stuck into the loading screen
--- Name of worlds could be wrongly displayed in the level progress UI
---* During coop mode it was necessary to press inputs twice to move through relics in the inventory
- The Hibernian Workshop Team
