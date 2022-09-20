 Skip to content

Astral Ascent update for 20 September 2022

Patch Notes - September 2022 - 0.37.0

Last edited by Wendy

Changes inspired by our community!

Small Features

--- Spells on sun room can have a minimum of 2 gambits on it
--- Octave unlocking condition: Octave is unlocked after meeting with any world 2 zodiac instead of beating them.
--- Voice Over: Integrating missing lines of Sagittarius
--- The Garden: Adding a teleporter to navigate faster in the hub
--- Enemies: W3 small snake attack feedback improved
--- community inspired ⭐ It's not possible anymore to start runs through NG+ menu by pressing ""down"" when the start button is selected.

Interface

--- LB/RB Navigation in menus of hub
--- Changed Collect All input for Achievement UI
---* Added a Collect ALl input for Papa Yalee UI

Narrative Design

--- Typos fixed
--- Extended translations for Russian & Korean

Bug Fixes

--- Malice that spawn extra enemies on zodiacs fight wasn't working in world 3
--- It was possible to unlock memory fragments of undefeated zodiacs
--- Old save files would get player to be stuck into the loading screen
--- Name of worlds could be wrongly displayed in the level progress UI
---* During coop mode it was necessary to press inputs twice to move through relics in the inventory

  • The Hibernian Workshop Team

