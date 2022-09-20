・Elevator(Lift) bug fix!
Fixed a bug where the elevator did not go up and down in some input environments.
・Gamepad control support!
Can now be operated with a gamepad.
RUKIMIN's Disappointing Adventure! ~SHOBOMI AND THE PHANTOM RUINS~ update for 20 September 2022
9/21 update record
