 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RUKIMIN's Disappointing Adventure! ~SHOBOMI AND THE PHANTOM RUINS~ update for 20 September 2022

9/21 update record

Share · View all patches · Build 9555748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Elevator(Lift) bug fix!
Fixed a bug where the elevator did not go up and down in some input environments.
・Gamepad control support!
Can now be operated with a gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link