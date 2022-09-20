 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everblade update for 20 September 2022

Everblade v1.07 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9555692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some misplaced tiles.

  • Added some aim assist to make the grappling skulls easier to hit.

  • Fixed an issue in the Sunken Temple level where you could soft lock the game.

  • Fixed an issue in the Glacier level where the game would crash when dying to the boss.

  • Added a shortcut portal in the glacier part of the final stage, at the section with dragon orbs & moving platforms.

  • Shortened the duration of the floor fires in the final boss fight to make failed grapples less punishing on Easy & Normal mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1873571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link