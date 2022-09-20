-
Fixed some misplaced tiles.
Added some aim assist to make the grappling skulls easier to hit.
Fixed an issue in the Sunken Temple level where you could soft lock the game.
Fixed an issue in the Glacier level where the game would crash when dying to the boss.
Added a shortcut portal in the glacier part of the final stage, at the section with dragon orbs & moving platforms.
Shortened the duration of the floor fires in the final boss fight to make failed grapples less punishing on Easy & Normal mode.
Everblade v1.07 Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
