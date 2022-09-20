 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 20 September 2022

V0.1.5 Patch #2

Share · View all patches · Build 9555667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So this is another patch to fix even more stuff that were absent in the 1st patch.

Gamemodes
· Zombie Infection should work now, if it has any issues feel free to report them in the dicussions page

Gameplay
· Getting stuck on objects has been hopefully reduced
· Memory leaks should be fixed (i don't even know lol, if it still happens tell me!)
· Freezing has been reduced even more
· In the future, events may occur! Feel free to join our discord server to know when it happens!

General
· Camera tilt/bob options save now
· Fov slider shouldn't randomize anymore

Feel free to tell in the discussions if any bugs still occur!

