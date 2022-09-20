Day-one update is live!

Hi!

Thank you all for the feedback. Fixed some bugs and erros in day-one update.

Controls. You can now activate mouse control with a joystick connected. To do this, simply move the mouse to make the game understand that you want to use it. To use a joystick, click on any button on it and control will go to the joystick.

Fixed a few places where the player can get stuck.

Mode change hint will appear less frequently.

Fixed some places where the hero can stuck and a bug with the immortal dog in battle with one of the root giants.

The sequence in the puzzles in the "Caves of Rebith" to open the elevator is now always the same and does not change after an unsuccessful input.

Rewritten the logic of the elevator movement in the "Caves of Rebith", because some players had the elevator moving too slowly.

If you found a error or encountered a bug, please write to us and we will try to fix it as soon as possible.

Thank you.

Regards, Zelart.