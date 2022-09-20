 Skip to content

There Is No Light update for 20 September 2022

Day-one update is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9555555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
Thank you all for the feedback. Fixed some bugs and erros in day-one update.

  • Controls. You can now activate mouse control with a joystick connected. To do this, simply move the mouse to make the game understand that you want to use it. To use a joystick, click on any button on it and control will go to the joystick.
  • Fixed a few places where the player can get stuck.
  • Mode change hint will appear less frequently.
  • Fixed some places where the hero can stuck and a bug with the immortal dog in battle with one of the root giants.
  • The sequence in the puzzles in the "Caves of Rebith" to open the elevator is now always the same and does not change after an unsuccessful input.
  • Rewritten the logic of the elevator movement in the "Caves of Rebith", because some players had the elevator moving too slowly.

If you found a error or encountered a bug, please write to us and we will try to fix it as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Regards, Zelart.

