Day-one update is live!

Hi!
Thank you all for the feedback. Fixed some bugs and erros in day-one update.
- Controls. You can now activate mouse control with a joystick connected. To do this, simply move the mouse to make the game understand that you want to use it. To use a joystick, click on any button on it and control will go to the joystick.
- Fixed a few places where the player can get stuck.
- Mode change hint will appear less frequently.
- Fixed some places where the hero can stuck and a bug with the immortal dog in battle with one of the root giants.
- The sequence in the puzzles in the "Caves of Rebith" to open the elevator is now always the same and does not change after an unsuccessful input.
- Rewritten the logic of the elevator movement in the "Caves of Rebith", because some players had the elevator moving too slowly.
If you found a error or encountered a bug, please write to us and we will try to fix it as soon as possible.
Thank you.
Regards, Zelart.
