Build 9555550 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 19:13:11 UTC by Wendy

A smaller patch to fix some rare, but nasty bugs we've had reported by our awesome community. (That's you guys!)

Fixed a bug where you were not able get a backstory card from the altar if you had exactly 50g.

Fixed multiple rare cases where certain rooms would cause the game to softlock if the player didn't have anywhere to move.

Fixed a number of spelling mistakes and corrected an old reference to Endless Mode to the current name Roguelike Mode.