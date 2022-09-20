 Skip to content

Lost and Hound update for 20 September 2022

Scent Trail Overhaul and Twitch Integration

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scent Trail Overhaul
People have given feedback that the scent trail can be overwhelming and disorienting at times. It has been simplified - instead of a "road of sound", now it's a single node of sound that moves as you chase it. Follow the sound, that's all you have to worry about.

Casual Mode Overhaul
Casual mode is now much more satisfying and intuitive.

Twitch Integration
Twitch is now fully integrated into Lost and Hound! Streamers, click the Twitch button in the main menu to connect and wait for the loading screen to disappear. Type !help in your Twitch channel to get a list of commands your audience can type to change gameplay in various ways - your audience can type !cat to spawn a cat that will creep up to you and yowl and run away, or !zoomies to refill your stamina bar.

