Dota 2 update for 20 September 2022

The International 2022 Team and Player Stickers (ClientVersion 5435)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 20 days of hard-fought battles, the six winners of the Regional Qualifiers will join the 12 DPC qualified teams in the fight for the Aegis during The International 2022. Congratulations to Hokori, BetBoom Team, Soniqs, Royal Never Give Up, Talon Esports and Entity on their well-earned victories.

The Second and Third place teams from each Regional Qualifier will face each other for the two final slots during the Last Chance Qualifiers. This nailbiter tournament will run from October 8th to the 12th, just a few days before The International officially begins.

Today we are releasing a new feature of the 2022 Battle Pass to celebrate and support the teams: Team and Player Autograph Sticker Capsules. Featuring all teams and players participating in The International 2022 and the Last Chance Qualifiers in Basic, Glitter, Holo and Gold versions, Stickers are permanent collectibles that commemorate this year's tournament and allow you to display your fandom in multiple ways. Today's update introduces the top 12 DPC teams, with the other 18 teams coming next week.

You can build Team Collections by pasting your stickers in the Sticker Collection pages and redeem up to 16 Battle Pass levels for completing 1, 5, 10 or all 30 teams. You can also favorite a Team Page and display all of its related stickers in your profile page for everyone to see, or put a sticker from your armory in your profile card.

Additionally, if you want to display your fandom while you're playing or to boast that you're as good as a pro player when playing your favorite hero, you can stick stickers to specific heroes and have them displayed in the Versus and MVP Screens. Show everyone that your Enigma is like DJ's, your Earth Spirit is as good as BoBoKa's, your micro with Chen is akin to Puppey's, or that your teamfight positioning with Terrorblade is as good as Arteezy's by sticking your favorite player or team stickers in each hero's respective Hero Page.

Sticker Capsules can be purchased in the all-new Sticker Store and 50% of the revenue will go to support the teams included in the capsule. Stickers purchased this way are tradeable and marketable. Sticker Capsules are also granted to everyone in the Battle Pass at level 1, 150 and 300. Jump into the client now and find your favorite team and player stickers waiting for you.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, English, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Russian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: Faith_bian Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: XinQ Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: NothingToSay Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 萧瑟 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Logo Capsule DPC Top 1-6 - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Player Autograph Capsule DPC Top 1-6 - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PSG.LGD Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: OG Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Thunder Awaken Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: TSM FTX Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Player Autograph Capsule DPC Top 7-12 - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Aster Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Spirit Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Esports Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: beastcoast Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Tundra Esports Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: PandaMoo Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Matthew Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Pakazs Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DarkMago♥ Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sacred Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: MoonMeander Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Timado Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: SabeRLighT- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DuBu Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Bryle Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gaimin Gladiators Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Misha Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: bzm Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yuragi Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: AMMAR_THE_F Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Taiga Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Evil Geniuses Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Cr1t- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 天鸽 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fly Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nightfall 凛 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Abed Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ori Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Xxs Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Monet Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 皮球 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BoBoKa Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Miposhka Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Mira Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: CoLLapse Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: YATOROGOD Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: TORONTOTOKYO Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: skem Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: TIMS Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fbz Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Yopaj- Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: JACKBOYS Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: XstiNgerX Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: C. smile < Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Gōjira Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: K1 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wisper Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Sneyking Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: 33 Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Nine Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: skiter Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Saksa Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: tOfu Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Seleri Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Ace Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: dyrachyo Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: BOOM Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: J Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: DJ Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Raven Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Jaunuel Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Armel Player Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Team Logo Capsule DPC Top 7-12 - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: Fnatic Team Sticker - TI 2022
  • New Economy Item: y` Player Sticker - TI 2022

English Localization

  • DOTA_HelpTips_DismissTip: Got ItGot It!
  • dota_tip_hero_hero_sticker_title: Attach a Sticker
  • dota_tip_hero_hero_sticker_desc: Attach a Sticker to your hero. Stickers will be showcased in the Versus and MVP Screens as well as in your Heroes Page
  • DOTA_Armory_Category_StickerCapsules: Sticker Capsules
  • DOTA_Armory_Category_TeamCapsules: Team
  • DOTA_Armory_Category_PlayerCapsules: Players
  • DOTA_Armory_Category_TalentCapsules: Talent
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_Stickers_Heading: Stickers are here!
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_Stickers_Description: Collect stickers and support your favorite players, teams and broadcast talent.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_Stickers_Action: Get started
  • DOTA_Treasure_OpenStickerPack: Open Capsule
  • DOTA_Treasure_StickerPackContents: Capsule Contents
  • DOTA_Treasure_StickerPackDesc: Each capsule contains 1 sticker.
  • DOTA_Treasure_StickerPackDescSpecific: Each capsule contains 1 of the following stickers.
  • DOTA_tooltip_sticker_capsule_generic: Stickers have a chance of having one of three upgraded qualities (odds in the table below).
  • DOTA_tooltip_sticker_capsule_team_specific: Each capsule contains player autographs from each team. 50% of sticker capsule sales are distributed evenly to all teams included in the sticker capsule.
  • DOTA_tooltip_sticker_capsule_teamlogo_specific: Each capsule contains logos from each team. 50% of sticker capsule sales are distributed evenly to all teams included in the sticker capsule.
  • DOTA_Treasure_StickerPack_CurrentlyPeeking: Currently Available:
  • DOTA_econ_item_details_dynamic_qualities: Qualities:
  • DOTA_econ_item_details_auto_quality_reason: Active When {s:auto_style_reason}
  • DOTA_OwnedItemDetails_QualityCount: 4 Qualities
  • DOTA_GrantSticker: Grant Sticker
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_AvailableQualities: Owned Qualities:
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_OwnedUnique: ({d:owned_unique} owned)
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PriceUnique: Market Price: {m:price_unique}
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_OwnedGlitter: ({d:owned_glitter} owned)
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PriceGlitter: Market Price: {m:price_glitter}
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_OwnedHolo: ({d:owned_holo} owned)
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PriceHolo: Market Price: {m:price_holo}
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_OwnedGold: ({d:owned_gold} owned)
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PriceGold: Market Price: {m:price_gold}
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PriceNone: None on Market
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_SellOnMarket: Sell Stickers
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_SellQuantity: Available to Sell: {d:sticker_marketable_count}
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_PurchaseOptions: Purchase options
  • DOTA_StickerDetails_Sell: Sell
  • DOTAStoreSticker_Featured: FEATURED SALE
  • DOTAStoreSticker_DescriptionTitle: THE INTERNATIONAL 2022 STICKER CAPSULES
  • DOTAStoreSticker_DescriptionBody: Collect stickers of your favorite pro Dota players and teams featured in The International. 50% of proceeds from capsule sales will go directly to the participating players, teams, and talent.
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerBook: Sticker Book
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerCollections: Sticker Collections
  • DOTA_TabName_ProfileStickerCollection: Featured Stickers
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerStash: Sticker Stash
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerStore: Sticker Store
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerStash_Short: Stash
  • DOTA_TabName_StickerStore_Short: Store
  • DOTA_Treasure_BuyCapsulesLabel: Buy:
  • DOTA_Treasure_OpenCapsulesLabel: Open:
  • DOTA_Treasure_ItemDetailsButtonLabel: View details
  • DOTA_Sticker_Done: Done
  • and 141 more.

