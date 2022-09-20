The International 2022 Team and Player Stickers (ClientVersion 5435)

After 20 days of hard-fought battles, the six winners of the Regional Qualifiers will join the 12 DPC qualified teams in the fight for the Aegis during The International 2022. Congratulations to Hokori, BetBoom Team, Soniqs, Royal Never Give Up, Talon Esports and Entity on their well-earned victories.

The Second and Third place teams from each Regional Qualifier will face each other for the two final slots during the Last Chance Qualifiers. This nailbiter tournament will run from October 8th to the 12th, just a few days before The International officially begins.

Today we are releasing a new feature of the 2022 Battle Pass to celebrate and support the teams: Team and Player Autograph Sticker Capsules. Featuring all teams and players participating in The International 2022 and the Last Chance Qualifiers in Basic, Glitter, Holo and Gold versions, Stickers are permanent collectibles that commemorate this year's tournament and allow you to display your fandom in multiple ways. Today's update introduces the top 12 DPC teams, with the other 18 teams coming next week.

You can build Team Collections by pasting your stickers in the Sticker Collection pages and redeem up to 16 Battle Pass levels for completing 1, 5, 10 or all 30 teams. You can also favorite a Team Page and display all of its related stickers in your profile page for everyone to see, or put a sticker from your armory in your profile card.

Additionally, if you want to display your fandom while you're playing or to boast that you're as good as a pro player when playing your favorite hero, you can stick stickers to specific heroes and have them displayed in the Versus and MVP Screens. Show everyone that your Enigma is like DJ's, your Earth Spirit is as good as BoBoKa's, your micro with Chen is akin to Puppey's, or that your teamfight positioning with Terrorblade is as good as Arteezy's by sticking your favorite player or team stickers in each hero's respective Hero Page.

Sticker Capsules can be purchased in the all-new Sticker Store and 50% of the revenue will go to support the teams included in the capsule. Stickers purchased this way are tradeable and marketable. Sticker Capsules are also granted to everyone in the Battle Pass at level 1, 150 and 300. Jump into the client now and find your favorite team and player stickers waiting for you.