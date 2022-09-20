Update Notes v0.1.14

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed user/workshop content overriding base game content
Map Changes:
Sky Tunnels
- Widened pipe near the end of the track
Helix Circuit
- Added a checkpoint to make shortcuts more difficult
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes:
Map Changes:
Sky Tunnels
Helix Circuit
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update