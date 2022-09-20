 Skip to content

Turbo Force Playtest update for 20 September 2022

Update Notes v0.1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed user/workshop content overriding base game content

Map Changes:
Sky Tunnels

  • Widened pipe near the end of the track

Helix Circuit

  • Added a checkpoint to make shortcuts more difficult

