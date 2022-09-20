- Fixed item sockets alternating between usable and broken each load
- Fixed sometimes loading gun grip with incorrect offset
- Fixed pistol mags loading in without physics enabled
Daybreaker VR update for 20 September 2022
Quick Fix Sep 20th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
