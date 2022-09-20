 Skip to content

Daybreaker VR update for 20 September 2022

Quick Fix Sep 20th

  • Fixed item sockets alternating between usable and broken each load
  • Fixed sometimes loading gun grip with incorrect offset
  • Fixed pistol mags loading in without physics enabled

