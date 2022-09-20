Patch 1.0.1 will be going out soon, and includes the following changes:
- Upgraded Visionaire to the latest version. This is expected to fix a number of small issues, including flickering inventory items and inconsistent mouse click behaviour.
- Fixed some German translation issues for "Bill".
- Fixed a z-index issue with some art in the Knitty Kitty Club.
- Fixed a line in La Boule de Poils incorrectly hinting at a puzzle solution.
If you encounter any issues with the new patch, please be sure to report them on the discussion forums or on our Discord. Thanks for playing!
