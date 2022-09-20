 Skip to content

Level Up Simulator update for 20 September 2022

Version 1.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 9554855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level Up Simulator is now out of early access!

With this 1.0 update comes:
Booster packs
Foil booster packs
A full reset button - incase you mess up and lose all your gems / or you just want to start again
and 10 new achievements!

