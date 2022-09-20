 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 20 September 2022

Version 1.3.1

Build 9554825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added crit box to survival gold cube
  • Fixed bug where guardian cube crit box wouldn't trigger properly
  • Fixed a crash caused by guardian cube critbox
  • Adjusted Osiris guardian cube health

