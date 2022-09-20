- Added crit box to survival gold cube
- Fixed bug where guardian cube crit box wouldn't trigger properly
- Fixed a crash caused by guardian cube critbox
- Adjusted Osiris guardian cube health
Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 20 September 2022
Version 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update