- Exodus Borealis has now been translated to Korean!
- Buildings that internally store output were stopping production if they were full based on all the input resources and produced resources, not factoring in if using input resources would free up enough room for output resources. This has been fixed.
- Increased textile mill storage space
- Several minor performance and playthrough tweaks. A few small bug fixes.
Exodus Borealis update for 24 September 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Exodus Borealis Shared Depot 1528811
- Loading history…
Exodus Borealis Executable Depot 1528812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update