Exodus Borealis update for 24 September 2022

Patch Notes - Version 6.5

  • Exodus Borealis has now been translated to Korean!
  • Buildings that internally store output were stopping production if they were full based on all the input resources and produced resources, not factoring in if using input resources would free up enough room for output resources. This has been fixed.
  • Increased textile mill storage space
  • Several minor performance and playthrough tweaks. A few small bug fixes.

