1.2.0 (Early beta) Update

Skin store
- Added skin store. You can open it in the main menu. 2 common skins are available to you by default
- There are two types of skin: body (head and tail) and skill
- You can fit on any skin you want by clicking on them
- You can buy any skin you want by clicking the "buy" button
- You can equip owning skin by clicking the "equip" button
- Please note that after the purchase, the transaction may be processed for some time (up to 5 minutes)
Persistent chat
- Chat is available in the main menu/lobby
- You can chat with your team in the lobby or with all players when playing the game
- Service notifications are also displayed in the chat
- Chat is persistent and doesn't reset messages when changing levels
Player agreement
- Added agreement text that players can accept or decline once
- It can be opened from the settings
Bug fixes and performance updates
- Fixed some bugs and updated performance
Changed files in this update