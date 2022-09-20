 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heaven Snakes update for 20 September 2022

1.2.0 (Early beta) Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9554744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Skin store

  • Added skin store. You can open it in the main menu. 2 common skins are available to you by default
  • There are two types of skin: body (head and tail) and skill
  • You can fit on any skin you want by clicking on them
  • You can buy any skin you want by clicking the "buy" button
  • You can equip owning skin by clicking the "equip" button
  • Please note that after the purchase, the transaction may be processed for some time (up to 5 minutes)

Persistent chat

  • Chat is available in the main menu/lobby
  • You can chat with your team in the lobby or with all players when playing the game
  • Service notifications are also displayed in the chat
  • Chat is persistent and doesn't reset messages when changing levels

Player agreement

  • Added agreement text that players can accept or decline once
  • It can be opened from the settings

Bug fixes and performance updates

  • Fixed some bugs and updated performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1982231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link