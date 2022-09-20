Woods Of Death 2 v1.9.0 Release Notes Now with Joystick/Gamepad support!

Share · View all patches · Build 9554664 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.9.0 2022 09 20

Added

Added Joystick/Gamepad support

Woods

D-Pad for attack moves

L1 for Magic Attack

a for mana potion

b for health potion

x for defense potion

y for attack potion

L3 for scanner toggle

R3 for scroll toggle

Start button to leave Woods

Player died

Start button to return to Town

Town

Start button to enter Woods

D-Pad up button to enter The Inn

The Inn

x button to sleep

a button to nap

Start button to leave The Inn

Game Intro

Start button to skip intro

Whats New screen

Start button to close it

Added a Notes section to the Information Center

Changed

Sorceror ICE video reencoded to reduce cpu and possible lockups

ver 1.8.0 2022 09 02

Changed

HP Recovery is dependant on enemy level

Level 1 to 9 -> 3 HP

Level 10 to 19 -> 5 HP

Level 20 to 29 -> 7 HP

Level 30 to 39 -> 9 HP

Level 40 to 49 -> 11 HP

Level 50 to 59 -> 13 HP

Level 60 or greater -> 15 HP

Good Luck Charms are dependant on enemy level

Level 20 to 29 -> an additional bonus of 2

Level 30 to 39 -> an additional bonus of 4

Level 40 to 49 -> an additional bonus of 6

Level 50 or greater -> an additional bonus of 9

Enemies

Some non linear changes to enemy level 11, 15, 23, 26, 29 and 43

Warrior

Charge sacrifices only 5% of max health instead of 8%

Paladin

Power Shield only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 5%

Power Shield removes 25% of final damage instead of 15%

Paladin Might only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 7%

General Store

Able to buy bulk potions at level 30 instead of 55

Fixed

Sound entering store now effected by volume settings

Sound on player death now effected by volume settings

ver 1.7.0 2022 08 31

Added

HP Recovery

50% chance to gain 2 HP when enemy misses. This should help a lot for early levels.

HP at level up

Fully recover HP when leveling up.

Changed

HP and Mana potions from 500 gold down to 50 gold

Sorceror

Earthquake - from 1.75 times damage to 2 times damage

Warrior

Charge - from 10% HP sacrifice to 8% HP sacrifice. From 2 times damage to 2.25 times damage

Hero Strike - from 2.5 times damage to 3 times damage

Adrenaline gain - from 8 to 15 when evading. From 15 to 18 when hit

Paladin

Power Shield - from 5% damage reduction to 15% damage reduction

Town music removed. Sound of traffic only.

Fixed

Small bug where HP was not rounded after using Paladin Power Shield

ver 1.6.0 2022 05 31

Changed

Blacksmith drops improved: Rivets and Metal Scraps now drop between 1 to 12 (instead of 1 to 6)

Leather Strips drop between 1 to 10 (instead of 1 to 6)

Paladin Might now only sacrifices 7% of health instead of 10%

Updated Main Menu music to full instrumental

Added

Backup Restore Utility. Will overwrite a .save game with a .backup

Only shows for 2 seconds before attempted patching. Only use if needed.

Fixed

Now only shows .save files in Load Menu

Only patch .save and .backup files

Other minor bug fixes

ver 1.5.2 2022 05 08

Changed

Enemy HP

Ant HP from 6 to 3

Flying Ant HP from 7 to 6

Common House Fly from 12 to 8

Enemy min attack

Common House Fly from 2 to 1

Horse Fly from 3 to 1

Health Potion

boosted from 12% to 15% health replenish

ver 1.4.1 2022 04 13

Changed

Paladin

Might buffs for 33% attack damage instead of 20%

Power Shield sacrifices 5% of health points instead of 10%

Fixed

Town music and ambience is now effected by music volume control

ver 1.3.0 2022 04 12

Changed

Sabre Sword

Sabre Sword Attack Power from 1200 to 1500

Sabre Sword Crit chance from 28% to 33%

Boss Drops

boost the hunter necklace to 50% weapon damage bonus (was 25% before)

boost the ring of retribution to a range of 1 to 33% weapon damage (was 1 to 10% before)

Boss drops now have a 15% chance to drop (from 10%)

Boss 2 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 11 instead of 8)

Boss 3 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 15 instead of 8)

Boss 3 damage for 2nd spell from 1.8 to 2.0 times damage

Boss 3 damage for third spell from 2.0 to 3.0 times damage

Boss 3 HP from 500000 to 350000

Small update to the Information Center

Changed some code to improve memory management

ver 1.2.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Enemy Level 2 max attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 2 HP from 10 to 7

Enemy Level 3 min attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 3 max attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 3 HP from 14 to 12

Enemy Level 4 min attack from 4 to 3

Enemy Level 4 max attack from 7 to 5

Enemy Level 4 HP from 20 to 16

Enemy Level 5 min attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 5 max attack from 8 to 7

Enemy Level 5 HP from 30 to 20

Enemy Level 6 min attack from 11 to 4

Enemy Level 6 max attack from 15 to 8

Enemy Level 7 min attack from 14 to 5

Enemy Level 7 max attack from 18 to 10

Enemy Level 8 min attack from 20 to 6

Enemy Level 8 max attack from 25 to 18

Enemy Level 9 min attack from 27 to 7

Enemy Level 9 max attack from 33 to 25

Blacksmith drops to randomly drop between 1 and 6 instead of 1 and 5

Rare Ability Points Bonus reduced to 1/8th of mob level instead of 1/4th of mob level (more wisdom equals bigger bonus)

Ring Of Retribution from 1 - 2% weapon damage to 1 - 10% weapon damage

Hunter Necklace from 15% weapon damage to 25% weapon damage

Boss 3 Spirit 2 bug: Modulation was missing alpha

General description changes

Added

Keys 1, 2, 3, 4 can now be used for Mana Potion, Health Potion, Defense Potion, and Attack Potion

ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000

Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000

Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000

Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5

Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points

Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward

Added

Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game

ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)

Released on Steam