Woods Of Death 2 v1.9.0 Release Notes Now with Joystick/Gamepad support!

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log
ver 1.9.0 2022 09 20
Added
Added Joystick/Gamepad support
Woods
D-Pad for attack moves
L1 for Magic Attack
a for mana potion
b for health potion
x for defense potion
y for attack potion
L3 for scanner toggle
R3 for scroll toggle
Start button to leave Woods
Player died
Start button to return to Town
Town
Start button to enter Woods
D-Pad up button to enter The Inn
The Inn
x button to sleep
a button to nap
Start button to leave The Inn
Game Intro
Start button to skip intro
Whats New screen
Start button to close it
Added a Notes section to the Information Center
Changed
Sorceror ICE video reencoded to reduce cpu and possible lockups
ver 1.8.0 2022 09 02
Changed
HP Recovery is dependant on enemy level
Level 1 to 9 -> 3 HP
Level 10 to 19 -> 5 HP
Level 20 to 29 -> 7 HP
Level 30 to 39 -> 9 HP
Level 40 to 49 -> 11 HP
Level 50 to 59 -> 13 HP
Level 60 or greater -> 15 HP
Good Luck Charms are dependant on enemy level
Level 20 to 29 -> an additional bonus of 2
Level 30 to 39 -> an additional bonus of 4
Level 40 to 49 -> an additional bonus of 6
Level 50 or greater -> an additional bonus of 9
Enemies
Some non linear changes to enemy level 11, 15, 23, 26, 29 and 43
Warrior
Charge sacrifices only 5% of max health instead of 8%
Paladin
Power Shield only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 5%
Power Shield removes 25% of final damage instead of 15%
Paladin Might only sacrifices 4% of max health instead of 7%
General Store
Able to buy bulk potions at level 30 instead of 55
Fixed
Sound entering store now effected by volume settings
Sound on player death now effected by volume settings
ver 1.7.0 2022 08 31
Added
HP Recovery
50% chance to gain 2 HP when enemy misses. This should help a lot for early levels.
HP at level up
Fully recover HP when leveling up.
Changed
HP and Mana potions from 500 gold down to 50 gold
Sorceror
Earthquake - from 1.75 times damage to 2 times damage
Warrior
Charge - from 10% HP sacrifice to 8% HP sacrifice. From 2 times damage to 2.25 times damage
Hero Strike - from 2.5 times damage to 3 times damage
Adrenaline gain - from 8 to 15 when evading. From 15 to 18 when hit
Paladin
Power Shield - from 5% damage reduction to 15% damage reduction
Town music removed. Sound of traffic only.
Fixed
Small bug where HP was not rounded after using Paladin Power Shield
ver 1.6.0 2022 05 31
Changed
Blacksmith drops improved: Rivets and Metal Scraps now drop between 1 to 12 (instead of 1 to 6)
Leather Strips drop between 1 to 10 (instead of 1 to 6)
Paladin Might now only sacrifices 7% of health instead of 10%
Updated Main Menu music to full instrumental
Added
Backup Restore Utility. Will overwrite a .save game with a .backup
Only shows for 2 seconds before attempted patching. Only use if needed.
Fixed
Now only shows .save files in Load Menu
Only patch .save and .backup files
Other minor bug fixes
ver 1.5.2 2022 05 08
Changed
Enemy HP
Ant HP from 6 to 3
Flying Ant HP from 7 to 6
Common House Fly from 12 to 8
Enemy min attack
Common House Fly from 2 to 1
Horse Fly from 3 to 1
Health Potion
boosted from 12% to 15% health replenish
ver 1.4.1 2022 04 13
Changed
Paladin
Might buffs for 33% attack damage instead of 20%
Power Shield sacrifices 5% of health points instead of 10%
Fixed
Town music and ambience is now effected by music volume control
ver 1.3.0 2022 04 12
Changed
Sabre Sword
Sabre Sword Attack Power from 1200 to 1500
Sabre Sword Crit chance from 28% to 33%
Boss Drops
boost the hunter necklace to 50% weapon damage bonus (was 25% before)
boost the ring of retribution to a range of 1 to 33% weapon damage (was 1 to 10% before)
Boss drops now have a 15% chance to drop (from 10%)
Boss 2 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 11 instead of 8)
Boss 3 Decreased the chance to do a special attack (random to 15 instead of 8)
Boss 3 damage for 2nd spell from 1.8 to 2.0 times damage
Boss 3 damage for third spell from 2.0 to 3.0 times damage
Boss 3 HP from 500000 to 350000
Small update to the Information Center
Changed some code to improve memory management
ver 1.2.0 - 2022-04-10
Changed
Enemy Level 2 max attack from 3 to 2
Enemy Level 2 HP from 10 to 7
Enemy Level 3 min attack from 3 to 2
Enemy Level 3 max attack from 5 to 3
Enemy Level 3 HP from 14 to 12
Enemy Level 4 min attack from 4 to 3
Enemy Level 4 max attack from 7 to 5
Enemy Level 4 HP from 20 to 16
Enemy Level 5 min attack from 5 to 3
Enemy Level 5 max attack from 8 to 7
Enemy Level 5 HP from 30 to 20
Enemy Level 6 min attack from 11 to 4
Enemy Level 6 max attack from 15 to 8
Enemy Level 7 min attack from 14 to 5
Enemy Level 7 max attack from 18 to 10
Enemy Level 8 min attack from 20 to 6
Enemy Level 8 max attack from 25 to 18
Enemy Level 9 min attack from 27 to 7
Enemy Level 9 max attack from 33 to 25
Blacksmith drops to randomly drop between 1 and 6 instead of 1 and 5
Rare Ability Points Bonus reduced to 1/8th of mob level instead of 1/4th of mob level (more wisdom equals bigger bonus)
Ring Of Retribution from 1 - 2% weapon damage to 1 - 10% weapon damage
Hunter Necklace from 15% weapon damage to 25% weapon damage
Boss 3 Spirit 2 bug: Modulation was missing alpha
General description changes
Added
Keys 1, 2, 3, 4 can now be used for Mana Potion, Health Potion, Defense Potion, and Attack Potion
ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10
Changed
Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000
Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000
Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000
Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5
Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points
Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward
Added
Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game
ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)
Released on Steam
Changed files in this update