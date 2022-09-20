early access 1.28.0

Highlights

A new unlockable deck has been added to the game! To unlock it, you have to reach level 40 and then win a game without leveling up ANY tower!

You can use any offerings and any ascension for this challenge! When reaching level 40, there will be a small indicator in the top bar while playing that will remind you of that objective, and if you're on track to complete it. (If you level up any tower, the indicator will disappear).

The EXP gained has been greatly buffed again! Reaching level 40 might take less time than you think.

Mythic offerings have been buffed again overall.

Many other balance changes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Offerings

Fire rate Mythic: +10% fire rate -> +9% fire rate

Armor penetration Mythic: +25 armor penetration -> +30 armor penetration

Magic penetration Mythic: +25 magic penetration -> +30 magic penetration

Crystal multiplier Mythic: +25% crystals gained -> +30% crystals gained

Crystals Mythic: +60 crystals -> +90 crystals

Luck Mythic: +8 luck -> +12 luck



EXP Gained

EXP gained for each node visited: 8 -> 10

EXP gained for each elite fought: 30 -> 40

EXP gained for winning: 150 -> 200

EXP gained for winning fast:

If you're winning runs a lot, that means that you're mastering the deck you're playing, and you should be going up in level faster to unlock more content! (Even faster if you win them quickly!)

Cards

Rebound Shock

As other damage spells got eventually buffed, Rebound Shock was left behind. Now it should be quite strong again in more scenarios.

Base magic damage: 30 -> 40 (change already in the game through a hotfix)

Damage increase for each cast: +7.5%-> +10%

Sword of the Meek

Sword of the Meek is a really powerful card in the right deck, but it can win the game on its own too frequently. At 5 mana the card will remain extremely strong.

Mana cost: 4 -> 5

Angelic Catalyst

A really fun card to play, but a bit overtuned when compared to a BF Rifle. Angelic Catalyst will still be very powerful after this nerf, but now the decision to pick one between this and a BF Rifle will be a bit harder.

Range: (400, 400, 400) -> (350, 400, 450)

Fire rate: (0.7, 0.8, 0.9)-> (0.4, 0.6, 0.8)

Arcane Rifle

After the spell mana recharge buffs, this tower scales too well.

Fire rate increase for each spell mana spent: +20% -> +15%

Lightning Rod

One of the best cards in the game, and almost game-breaking in some decks. Even after this nerf many decks will want this one.

Range: (350, 375, 400) -> (325, 350, 375)

Mana cost: 3 -> 4

Purifier

This change doesn't aim to increase or reduce the power level of this tower, it's aimed as a quality of life change. Its extremely low range at level 1 made it feel bad to play sometimes.

Range: (90, 120, 210) -> (120, 150, 270)

Fire rate: (1, 1.6, 2.2) -> (0.7, 1.4, 2.1)

Bug fixes