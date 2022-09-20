Version 0.7.5.237
- Improvements
- rebalanced fuel contract prices(instant contracts now has a small profit, higher cancel fees for the fuel contracts)
- implemented correct lock-unlock feature mechanism
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash during road constructing
- fixed disabled runway badge on loading
- fixed baggage ramp wrong hole shape
- fixed a crash caused by recursion when new contracts were unlocked
- fixed removing one type of office buildings might disable researches
Changed files in this update