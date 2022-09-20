 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 20 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.237

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvements
  • rebalanced fuel contract prices(instant contracts now has a small profit, higher cancel fees for the fuel contracts)
  • implemented correct lock-unlock feature mechanism
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed a crash during road constructing
  • fixed disabled runway badge on loading
  • fixed baggage ramp wrong hole shape
  • fixed a crash caused by recursion when new contracts were unlocked
  • fixed removing one type of office buildings might disable researches

