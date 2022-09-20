Version 0.7.9

Following feedback from players, here is an update that greatly rebalances the characters of Lubikai and Ligrias. Lubikai becomes more of a tank with the addition of the provocation ability and an armour to his thorn shield. Ligrias plays as debuff and gets 6 new abilities.
Temporary event:
- You can buy the character "Crimson" at the last mission of the 1st chapter.
New content:
- 1 new arcane card: "Funeral procession".
- 6 new active powers for Ligrias: "Poisoned daggers", "Slash in the knee", "Blade breaker", "Armor breaker", "Weakening of physical defences" & "Weakening of magical defences"
- Experience and level of cards are displayed on Battle Results. Experience bar is displayed on the entire card display.
- When your equipe an item, the tooltips display a comparison with the already equipped item.
- On the Shop, you can disable the "auto equipment" when you buy a new item.
Balancing:
- Cost reduction of the character "Lubikai" : ether cost 5 => 4
- Cost reduction of the Arcane Card "Assault of the Ekklesian Riders": ether cost 6 => 4
- The power "Triple Slash" of Ligrias: Needed level 12 => 11, Cost 10 => 15
- The power "Quadruple Slash" of Ligrias: Cost 10 => 20
- The power "Slimy Mucoid Projection" of Ligrias: Needed level 14 => 13
- The power "Poisonous Mucoid Projection" of Ligrias: Needed level 24 => 14
- Delay of the power "Great Web of Fire" of Vesper/Sulcia decreased: 0.5s => 0.1s
- Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious" of Lubikai decreased: 1s => 0.15s (this change don't affect Lubikai as Boss)
- Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious II" of Lubikai decreased: 1.25s => 0.225s
- Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious III" of Lubikai decreased: 1.5s => 0.3s
- The active power "Provocation" of Lars can be used by Lubikai.
- The passive power "Robustness II" can of Lars be used by Lubikai.
- The active power "Thorny Shield" of Lubikai give temporary armor bonus.
Bugs:
- The active power "Provocation" corrected. Now, this power correctly provokes all the opponents.
- In the equipment screen: a bug with the drag-and-drop was corrected.
- Passif powers don't give additional XP if they are equipped on several characters.
- The icon of the item "Extra-large Prisoner's Wrap Skirt" was corrected.
- Labels of active powers "Double Rempart", "Fortress of Shields" & "Impassable Barrier" of Lars display the correct armor bonus.
- When you go back to "Formation Screen", the current team is displayed instead the team 1.
- The animations of the active power "Greater Lightning Spear" were corrected.
- The animations of the Ultima of Zarak were corrected.
- The foreground is not displayed in front of healthbars and damage numbers.
Minor additions:
- Active powers need to be used to gain XP. (before, you gained XP when it was equipped)
- The active power "Thorny Shield" of Lubikai display damages of counter-attack.
Missions:
- Chapter 1 - Mission 4: music changed.
- Chapter 2 - Mission 3: Ennemies in the second waves are weaker.
- Chapter 4 - Mission 1: music changed.
- Chapter 4 - Mission 2: music changed.
- Chapter 4 - Mission 3: music changed & Ennemies are weaker.
- Chapter 4 - Mission 4: The monster: "Huge Pig Prisoner" have less sharp resistance. -25% => -50%
Changes:
- Several locations of powers in the 4th skill tree have changed.
- The option "Display Effect Icons" is checked by default for new players.
- The equipments "clawed Mounting" of Zarak are now sorted in headgears.
- In the Equipment, the button "Special Equipment" is renamed "horses" and only display horses for Crimson.
- The icon of the effect "Reduced Defense" changed from a shield to a broken shield.
Changed files in this update