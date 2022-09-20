Version 0.7.9

Following feedback from players, here is an update that greatly rebalances the characters of Lubikai and Ligrias. Lubikai becomes more of a tank with the addition of the provocation ability and an armour to his thorn shield. Ligrias plays as debuff and gets 6 new abilities.

Temporary event:

You can buy the character "Crimson" at the last mission of the 1st chapter.

New content:

1 new arcane card: "Funeral procession".

6 new active powers for Ligrias: "Poisoned daggers", "Slash in the knee", "Blade breaker", "Armor breaker", "Weakening of physical defences" & "Weakening of magical defences"

Experience and level of cards are displayed on Battle Results. Experience bar is displayed on the entire card display.

When your equipe an item, the tooltips display a comparison with the already equipped item.

On the Shop, you can disable the "auto equipment" when you buy a new item.

Balancing:

Cost reduction of the character "Lubikai" : ether cost 5 => 4

Cost reduction of the Arcane Card "Assault of the Ekklesian Riders": ether cost 6 => 4

The power "Triple Slash" of Ligrias: Needed level 12 => 11, Cost 10 => 15

The power "Quadruple Slash" of Ligrias: Cost 10 => 20

The power "Slimy Mucoid Projection" of Ligrias: Needed level 14 => 13

The power "Poisonous Mucoid Projection" of Ligrias: Needed level 24 => 14

Delay of the power "Great Web of Fire" of Vesper/Sulcia decreased: 0.5s => 0.1s

Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious" of Lubikai decreased: 1s => 0.15s (this change don't affect Lubikai as Boss)

Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious II" of Lubikai decreased: 1.25s => 0.225s

Delay of the power "Scourge of the Rebellious III" of Lubikai decreased: 1.5s => 0.3s

The active power "Provocation" of Lars can be used by Lubikai.

The passive power "Robustness II" can of Lars be used by Lubikai.

The active power "Thorny Shield" of Lubikai give temporary armor bonus.

Bugs:

The active power "Provocation" corrected. Now, this power correctly provokes all the opponents.

In the equipment screen: a bug with the drag-and-drop was corrected.

Passif powers don't give additional XP if they are equipped on several characters.

The icon of the item "Extra-large Prisoner's Wrap Skirt" was corrected.

Labels of active powers "Double Rempart", "Fortress of Shields" & "Impassable Barrier" of Lars display the correct armor bonus.

When you go back to "Formation Screen", the current team is displayed instead the team 1.

The animations of the active power "Greater Lightning Spear" were corrected.

The animations of the Ultima of Zarak were corrected.

The foreground is not displayed in front of healthbars and damage numbers.

Minor additions:

Active powers need to be used to gain XP. (before, you gained XP when it was equipped)

The active power "Thorny Shield" of Lubikai display damages of counter-attack.

Missions:

Chapter 1 - Mission 4: music changed.

Chapter 2 - Mission 3: Ennemies in the second waves are weaker.

Chapter 4 - Mission 1: music changed.

Chapter 4 - Mission 2: music changed.

Chapter 4 - Mission 3: music changed & Ennemies are weaker.

Chapter 4 - Mission 4: The monster: "Huge Pig Prisoner" have less sharp resistance. -25% => -50%

Changes: